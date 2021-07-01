Channel rent issues to Rent Control offices  

Share this with more people!

Mr. Ebenezer Awusi-Wilson, the Bono Regional Manager of the Rent Control Department on Tuesday urged tenants and house owners to restrain themselves and report rent issues to the Department for amicable settlement.

He said misunderstandings between landlords, landladies and tenants derailed the peace of other occupants and people in adjoining houses in communities and sometimes generates into hot verbal exchanges which could lead to fights.

Mr. Awusi-Wilson was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, saying that the region receives about 30 cases in a month from its two main offices in Berekum and Sunyani.

He mentioned refund, inducing tenants to quit and maintenance as some of the major rent complaints received from both tenants and house owners.

Mr. Awusi-Wilson said the office had been sensitizing the public about rent issues on local radio stations advising them to channel their grievances to the rent office for redress in order to maintain peace in the region.

He said means of transport and lack of funds had been a challenge for the office and called on government and individuals to assist the office to reach out to many people.

Mr. Awusi-Wilson said the Office could collaborate with the Information Service Department and the National Commission for Civic Education for more effective education in remote areas.

Mr. Awusi-Wilson advised house owners not to give their properties to estate agents to fix rents for tenants because that could create misunderstanding and cause confusion between them.

Source: GNA