Prof Harry Tagbor appointed UHAS Pro Vice-Chancellor

Professor Harry Tagbor has been appointed as the next Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) by the University’s Council.

His appointment takes effect from August 1 as he takes over from Prof Seth Owusu-Agyei, whose tenure as Pro-Vice-Chancellor ends on July 31, 2021.

Madam Maria Gwira, Director of Public Affairs, UHAS in a press release signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) disclosed that Prof Tagbor had extensive expertise in managing multi-disciplinary projects and people to achieve excellent outcomes of the highest international standard.

She said Prof Tagbor was a qualified medical doctor and a public health specialist with a well-established international reputation for original research in tropical medicine and capacity building.

Professor Tagbor was appointed Acting Dean of the School of Medicine in March 2016 and became Associate Professor and substantive Dean of the School of Medicine in June 2016.

Madam Gwira said the Professor had been involved in some activities to strengthen capacity for postgraduate training including the development and running of Ph.D. Courses, training of supervisors, and establishment of mentorship programmes for postdoctoral fellows in the College of Health Sciences at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

She said for over 10 years, Prof Tagbor’s research work had focused on the epidemiology and control of malaria in children and pregnant women; epidemiology and control of neglected tropical diseases; evaluation of disease control interventions; and investigation of implementation strategies for effective health delivery.

“He has, through his research, made significant scientific contributions to health policy and practice and has gained professional recognition for his work,” She added.

Professor Tagbor has over 40 publications, including peer-reviewed articles and book chapters to his credit.

Madam Gwira said the University believed that in his new role as Pro Vice-Chancellor, he would add greater value to UHAS.

Source: GNA