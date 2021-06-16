Home / General News / Ghana on high alert for possible bandits attack from Burkina Faso

Ghana on high alert for possible bandits attack from Burkina Faso

1 hour ago General News, Lead Story Leave a comment

Ghanaian police were placed on high alert following reports that suspected bandits are planning to attack communities in Northern Ghana along the border with Burkina Faso, a police statement said Tuesday.

“Reports indicate that Burkina Faso-based bandits are allegedly launching attacks in communities along the Burkina Faso-Ghana border. They are planning to launch attacks on the Bolgatanga townships and its environs including areas in Tamale in the coming days,” the statement said.

According to the police, the suspected bandits, “in possession of military grade weapons, may have already infiltrated Ghana at yet to be identified locations in the northern regions, and are poised to launch the attacks any moment from now.”

The Ghana police administration has directed all commanders in the country to increase patrol to quell the planned attacks as several attacks have happened in recent months at the border.

Source: GNA

