TUTAG declares indefinite strike effective June 14

Share this with more people!

The Technical University Teachers’ Association of Ghana (TUTAG) has declared an indefinite strike effective Monday, June 14, 2021, to demand better conditions of service.

The Association has asked members to disengage from some prime services, including teaching on a full time and part-time basis, invigilation, marking examination scripts, submission of results and attending meetings of the Universities.

However, members were to continue with the supervision of student’s project work, research and community services in their capacities as Lecturers.

“For the love and sympathy that we have for our students and parents, TUTAG members should continue with the following duties as staff; supervision of student’s project work, research and community services in their capacities as Lecturers,” the Association said.

These were contained in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency and signed by Dr Michael Akurugu Brigandi, National President of the Association.

The Association highlighted some major concerns, including the expiration of their working conditions agreement since 2006 after the government agreed to offer the same working conditions as applied to the traditional Universities.

It indicated that TUTAG members were made to use a scheme of service that was harsh compared to those existing in the analogue institutions, thus slowing the academic progression of Lecturers.

TUTAG added that their 2018/2019 research arrears due to members were not paid despite numerous reminders to the government.

Also, several frustrations in getting accreditation for academic programmes, hindering the academic growth of Technical Universities.

Other concerns were the non-payment of Tie-Two pension payment for TUTAG members going on retirement despite repeated unfulfilled promises by the government.

The Association said it had on several occasions reminded the government and its agencies, especially the National Labour Commission (NLC) of such grievances but the NLC failed to enforce its ruling in August 2019, regarding what was due to TUTAG members.

TUTAG said despite the frustrations by the government and its agencies, it had shown good faith over the years but had to pull the breaks to allow the government to show commitment to addressing the challenges.

“In the face of all of these frustrations, TUTAG continued to demonstrate good faith with the government over the years on these issues, but has now and unfortunately so come to realize that government, together with its agencies, are simply unwilling to fulfil its part of the bargain,” the Association said.

Source: GNA