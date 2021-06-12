Court grants bail to 21 alleged LGBTQ members

Share this with more people!

A Ho High Court has granted bail to the 21 alleged members of the LGBTQ community recently arrested in Ho.

Justice Yaw Owoahene-Acheampong granted the bail in the sum of GH¢5,000 each, with one surety each.

Julia Selman Ayetey, Counsel for the accused persons re-laid the judgment by the Ho Circuit Court, which had declined bail for the suspects, to the High Court, arguing the prosecution had not opposed the bail at the Circuit Court and prayed the High Court to grant it since they would not abscond.

The High Court demanded a valid ID card from each suspect.

Moses Asampoa, Senior State Attorney, and Lawyer Andrews Adugu who represented the State did not oppose the bail.

The 21 were arrested in Ho on May 20, 2021, at a conference, charged with unlawful assembly, and arraigned before a Ho Circuit Court, which remanded them into police custody.

An earlier bail application at the High Court was turned down, and counsel for the accused persons proceeded to the Circuit Court, which also refused the bail on June 8, 2021, and remanded them into prison custody to reappear on June 16, 2021, for their pleas to be taken.

Dockets on the case are currently before the Attorney General’s office for advice, and the Circuit Court is expected to hear the case on June 16.

Source: GNA