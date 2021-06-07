AU confident Ghana will host successful 2023 Africa Games

Share this with more people!

Mr. Stanley Mutoya, the Chairperson of the Africa Union (AU) Technical Committee for the Organisation of the African Games (TCAG) has expressed confidence in Ghana’s ability to host a successful African Games in 2023.

The AU in charge of the Games arrived in Ghana on Friday, June 4 to assess infrastructure and Ghana’s preparedness for the continental competition.

Mr. Mutoya said Ghana have the capabilities to host Africa in 2023. “We do not doubt that Ghana is capable of hosting the African Games in a couple of years and ready to assist in making the event successful”.

He made this statement when the TCAG delegation paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Ussif Mustapha together with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) on Saturday, June 5.

The TCAG, made up of members of the African Union (AU) arrived in the country for a week visit where they would interact with stakeholders in connection with the Africa Games.

Mr. Mutayo added that “We would also build a relationship with the LOC and also here to make a bold statement that the Games are here in Ghana”.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Mustapha Ussif also assured the delegation of government’s commitment to ensuring that Ghana hosts a successful Games.

“We would host one of the best African Games ever and put in place the infrastructure to host all 54 countries that would be in Ghana in 2023,” he stated.

He mentioned that the delegation would meet President Nana Akufo Addo on Monday, June 7 to highlight Ghana’s preparations towards the Games.

The delegation would fraternise with the LOC with regards to requirements for the Games to organize an outstanding event.

The Chairman of the LOC, Dr. Kweku Ofosu Asare said the visit was on a good note adding that the LOC looks forward to a great relationship with the TCAG.

He called on all stakeholders to support the LOC to ensure Ghana excels in organising the Games in 2023.

Other members of the AU delegation were Mr. Michel Tehoya from Cameroon, Mrs Kady Kanoute Tounkara from Mali, Dr Decius Chipande and Ms Lina Paul Kesse both from Cameroon.

Source: GNA