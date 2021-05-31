Discrimination in church must stop

Share this with more people!

The Reverend Francis Agyei, Resident Pastor of the Perez Chapel International, Dominion Center, Kokrobite, has admonished Christians to stop all forms of discrimination in the Church.

He said the practice could be a barrier to God’s blessings and success in life.

“Break the barrier of discrimination. Pointing out our ethnic differences wouldn’t help, for we are all one in Christ,” Rev. Agyei said in a sermon on Sunday.

Teaching on “Barriers to the Anointing,” he said anointing was the power of God in the life of a Christian, adding, “It is that which makes the difference in us.”

“It causes the supernatural to be manifested in our lives”, he added and said discrimination, hatred, bitterness and unforgiveness were hindrances to the anointing.

Rev. Agyei said God was capable of using anyone, irrespective of one’s background, to bless another, and hence urged the congregation to accept their differences.

“We need the anointing, not our differences,” he stressed.

Rev. Agyei called for unity in the Church, emphasising that it was what God was looking for.

Source: GNA