Home / General News / Discrimination in church must stop

Discrimination in church must stop

20 mins ago General News Leave a comment

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

The Reverend Francis Agyei, Resident Pastor of the Perez Chapel International, Dominion Center, Kokrobite,  has admonished Christians to stop all forms of discrimination in the Church.

He said the practice could be a barrier to God’s blessings and success in life.

“Break the barrier of discrimination. Pointing out our ethnic differences wouldn’t help, for we are all one in Christ,” Rev. Agyei said in a sermon on Sunday.

Teaching on “Barriers to the Anointing,” he said anointing was the power of God in the life of a Christian, adding, “It is that which makes the difference in us.”

“It causes the supernatural to be manifested in our lives”, he added and said discrimination, hatred, bitterness and unforgiveness were hindrances to the anointing.

Rev. Agyei said God was capable of using anyone, irrespective of one’s background, to bless another, and hence urged the congregation to accept their differences.

“We need the anointing, not our differences,” he stressed.

Rev. Agyei called for unity in the Church, emphasising that it was what God was looking for.

Source: GNA

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Check Also

Outcome of Census will help Ghana review 2020 per capita GDP – Ofori-Atta 

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, says the outcome of the 2021 Population and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Fnet Designs & IT Solutions
Ghana Business News © Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved