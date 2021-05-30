Ellembelle Assembly moves to prosecute men who impregnate teenage girls

Share this with more people!

The Ellembelle District Assembly has taken bold steps to prosecute men who impregnate teenagers in the area.

According to the Assembly, it was a crime for adults to put teenagers in the family way to jeopardize their future.

District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle, Mr Kwasi Bonzo, gave the warning when the District Assembly, in collaboration with the Minerals Development Fund (MDF) authorities, commissioned an ultra-modern six-unit classroom block at Bomoakpole in the Ellembelle District and inspected some projects executed with the Minerals Development Fund.

The Minerals Development Fund seeks to address some basic needs of mining communities in the country.

Mr Bonzo called on female pupils and students to take their studies seriously and to avoid engaging in acts that would make their future very bleak.

The DCE expressed concern about the high level of teenage pregnancy in the District, especially in the remotest part of the District.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Minerals Development Fund, Dr Noris Hammer, told the media that the government was committed to using the fund wisely to help provide the needed support to needy communities in mining areas to mitigate their economic woes.

Source: GNA