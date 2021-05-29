Court orders laboratory scientists to call off strike immediately  

Share this with more people!

An Accra High Court, has, Friday, at the request of the National Labour Commission, ordered the striking laboratory scientists in public health facilities to immediately call off their industrial action.

The executives, members and agents of the Ghana Medical Association of Laboratory Scientists are also not to embark on any industrial action but to comply with the procedure provided under the Labour Act for resolving their dispute with their employer.

The Commission secured an interlocutory injunction from the High Court of Justice, calling on members of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Chapter of the Association to call off their industrial action.

A statement signed by the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Mr Ofosu Asamoah, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, said the injunction should be served by substituted service through publication in the electronic media for four days.

The period is from Friday, May 28 to Monday, May 31.

Members of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Chapter of the Association started the strike on Wednesday to back home their demand for the withdrawal of two medical doctors posted to the Laboratory Unit as clinical hematologists.

This was preceded by days of sit-down-strike.

On Thursday, they were joined by their counterparts across the nation amid calls from the Commission, the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, and other stakeholders on them to return to the mediation table.

Members of the Association say they are against what they call ‘other professionals taking over their roles’ in the health facilities.

Patients, especially at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, have been distressed by the action.

Source: GNA