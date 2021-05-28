Court sentences street robber to 12 years imprisonment

Share this with more people!

A Jasikan Circuit Court has sentenced Aglidza Obed @Eli, 31, to 12 years imprisonment in hard labour.

The convict was arrested on May 13, 2021 by the New Ayoma Police for attacking and robbing a mobile money vendor at Likpe Kukurantumi.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) John Nchor, Acting Oti Regional Public Affairs Officer, Ghana Police Service, in a news release copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the evidence presented to the Court included a handbag recovered from the convict which contained a specified amount of money.

He said a Techno smart phone which belonged to the complainant was also seized from the convict.

ASP Nchor urged the public, especially Mobile Money Vendors to be security conscious and support the Police with valuable information about suspicious characters in their communities.

“The Command assures informants of absolute confidentiality.”

Source: GNA