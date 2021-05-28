Home / General News / AMA registers 1,445 marriages from January to March 2021

AMA registers 1,445 marriages from January to March 2021

2 hours ago General News Leave a comment

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

A total of 1,445 marriages were registered by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in the first quarter of the year, from January to March 2021.

Out of the number, 1,369 were registered under Ordinance, whereas 76 were registered under customary marriage.

Mr Gilbert Nii Ankrah, Head of Public Affairs at the AMA, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said 460, 419 and 414 marriages under ordinance were registered in January, February and March respectively.

He said 20, 17 and 39 customary marriages were recorded in January, February and March respectively, however, nine marriages out of those were dissolved.

Mr Ankrah said the laws of the country recognised ordinance, customary and Islamic or Mohammedan marriages only.

He said to obtain a marriage certificate under ordinance, an applicant must file a notice of marriage which contained their names, ages, occupations, addresses as well as valid identification cards of both parties.

“After filling the notice, the applicants are required to return after 21 days, during which banns will be published on a notice board indicating both parties’ intentions to marry. Currently, an amount of GH¢102 and GH¢210 is charged as the 21-day notification fee and issuance of marriage certificate respectively,” he added.

Source: GNA

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Check Also

Government must protect miners operating legally – Association

Members of the Amansie-West Small-Scale Miners Association, have appealed to the Government to strive to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Fnet Designs & IT Solutions
Ghana Business News © Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved