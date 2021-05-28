AMA registers 1,445 marriages from January to March 2021

Share this with more people!

A total of 1,445 marriages were registered by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in the first quarter of the year, from January to March 2021.

Out of the number, 1,369 were registered under Ordinance, whereas 76 were registered under customary marriage.

Mr Gilbert Nii Ankrah, Head of Public Affairs at the AMA, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said 460, 419 and 414 marriages under ordinance were registered in January, February and March respectively.

He said 20, 17 and 39 customary marriages were recorded in January, February and March respectively, however, nine marriages out of those were dissolved.

Mr Ankrah said the laws of the country recognised ordinance, customary and Islamic or Mohammedan marriages only.

He said to obtain a marriage certificate under ordinance, an applicant must file a notice of marriage which contained their names, ages, occupations, addresses as well as valid identification cards of both parties.

“After filling the notice, the applicants are required to return after 21 days, during which banns will be published on a notice board indicating both parties’ intentions to marry. Currently, an amount of GH¢102 and GH¢210 is charged as the 21-day notification fee and issuance of marriage certificate respectively,” he added.

Source: GNA