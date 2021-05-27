Which Ghanaian soccer players have performed best in Europe this season?

Share this with more people!

The success of Ghana’s top soccer players has meant that the country is now classed as one of the best markets for European teams to find the new generation of stars in sports. Which of Ghana’s players has made a particularly big impact in the 2021/21 season?

André Ayew

Ayew’s professional career has taken him from Nania in Ghana to France and now the EPL. With more than 90 international caps and a couple of World Cups under his belt, he is now a hugely experienced player that has enjoyed a productive season following a period of moving about Europe.

He is Swansea City’s deputy captain and in the 2020/21 season scored an impressive 16 goals. He was his team’s top scorer during the seasons and helped them to reach the playoffs, where he scored the only goal in the first game against Barnsley.

The next few days will determine whether Ayew plays in the EPL next season.

Kamaldeen Sulemana

This 19-year-old winger is likely to be in the news a lot over the summer, as he is linked with a big-money move to a bigger team. Manchester United chief scout Tommy Nielsen went to Denmark to watch the youngster play for FC Nordjaelland and called him the “greatest talent in Scandinavia”.

Negotiations between the teams have reportedly already started, with suggestions that his transfer value could be up to £15 million. His speed and dribbling ability has caught the eye of some of Europe’s other major teams, while the ten goals he scored in 28 games in 2020/21 helped to cement his growing reputation.

Abdul Aziz Yakubu

The next player from Ghana to make a big impact in Europe this season plays in Portugal. Born in Tamale, this tall forward has grabbed 12 goals in 27 games for GD Estoril Praia, where he is on loan from his parent club Vitória Guimarães.

He is due to return to his club this summer. After a couple of seasons spent in the Portuguese lower leagues, it will be interesting to see if Yakubu can make the step up to play in the top tier. At 22 years old and with a contact at Vitória Guimarães that runs until June 2023, this could be the season in which he makes the vital breakthrough.

Joseph Paintsil

One of two brothers currently playing professionally in Europe, Paintsil has enjoyed a productive season in the Turkish league, where Ankaragücü has him on loan from Belgian side Genk. The Accra-born midfielder started with Tema Youth in Ghana and left for Europe after a single season.

A successful spell with Ferencváros in the Hungarian league led to him earning the country’s 2017 Goal of the Year award and then joining Genk. The 2020/21 season saw him score 11 goals from 32 games, which is especially impressive given that he plays as a midfielder rather than as a forward.

These are just a few of the Ghanaian talents currently showing off their skills in Europe. It is no wonder that top clubs are keen to catch any upcoming players in the country before their rivals beat them to it.