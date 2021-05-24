Bawumia commends Rev Father Campbell for 50 years missionary work in Ghana

Share this with more people!

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Sunday joined the Christ the King Catholic Church for a mass service to mark the farewell of Reverend Father Andrew Campbell, outgoing Parish Priest, after serving for 12 years, and 50 years of missionary work in Ghana.

The occasion also marked the 70th Anniversary of the Christ the King Parish, which saw the Vice President joining Rev. Father Campbell to cut the Anniversary Cake.

Vice President Bawumia commended Rev. Father Campbell for his exemplary leadership, love and care towards cured lepers, street children and humanity in general.

On behalf of government, he acknowledged the role of Rev. Father Campbell, who was the Chaplain at the Jubilee House, the seat of Government, in providing the spiritual needs of the leadership.

“I don’t know but our spirits bond together and as he (Father Campbell) has not retired from priesthood duties, he will continue to help society in diverse ways,” Dr Bawumia said.

The Vice President presented GH¢100,000 to Rev. Father Campbell, as he retires from active duties, in appreciation for his diligent work.

Dr Bawumia also presented GH¢50,000 to the Church on the occasion of its 70th Anniversary, on behalf of Government.

He acknowledged the immense contributions of the Catholic Church towards providing quality healthcare and educational needs of many Ghanaians.

Rev. Father Campbell, in his farewell address, thanked the parishioners for their love and support in ensuring a successful tenure.

He urged them to extend the same support and cooperation to the incoming parish priest and continue the outreach programmes to win more souls for Christ.

The foundation stone of the Christ the King Catholic Church was laid on May 22, 1951 by Rev. Father Charles Erb.

The 70th Anniversary was held on the theme: “Celebrating our Faith and Love; Doing Something Beautiful for God”.

It attracted high profile dignitaries including the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Samira Bawumia, wife of the Vice President, Mr Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, and Mr Sam Okudzeto, a Member of the Council of State.

Source: GNA