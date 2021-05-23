Two suspected blood thieves arrested at Korle-bu

Share this with more people!

The Korle-bu Security arrested two suspected blood thieves at 0200 hours on Saturday at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).

The suspects were arrested on the third floor of the Surgical block when they attempted to steal several pints of blood mobilized for various surgical procedures.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the KBTH said the arrest was made through a special operation and the suspects have been handed over to the Korle Bu Police.

It said investigations have commenced into the case.

The statement said the activities of the suspects came to the attention of the security upon a tip off after which they mounted surveillance that eventually led to their arrest.

“We urge staff to be vigilant when they see any suspicious activity going on in the Hospital and to immediately alert the Security to forestall the occurrence of any untoward incidents in the Hospital,” it said.

Source: GNA