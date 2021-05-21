Ghanaian builds house with plastic waste

Share this with more people!

Mr Nelson Boateng, the Chief Executive Officer of Nelplast Eco Ghana Limited, has built a house, using disposed of plastic waste.

The glamorous building, which has a bedroom, hall and a kitchen, was constructed with 70 per cent plastic and 30 per cent sand with concrete and iron rods in the pillars.

Mr Boateng said he manufactured the plastic blocks locally, saying it was durable and affordable as compared to cement blocks.

“If this initiative is adopted by many, we would be managing and limiting plastic waste as well as ensure affordability in building,” he said when Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, Minister of Works and Housing, toured the building located at Ashiaman in the Greater Accra Region.

Mr Boateng said the building cost him GH¢60,000 and over 70 per cent of the materials used were acquired locally.

He called on the government to support him, especially his factory so that he could create more plastic building blocks in commercial quantities out of disposed plastic waste.

“At the moment I need government support to produce more building blocks at my factory, this would create employment in the plastic-value chain,” Mr Boateng said.

Mr Asenso-Boakye commended Mr Boateng for the initiative and assured him of the government’s support.

“Government is committed to supporting local producers that is why we are here to inspect the facility, the building and the plastic factory,” he said.

The Minister said the Ministry was reviving the housing sector and bridging the housing deficit in the country.

Mr Asenso-Boakye toured the house and the plastic block factory and expressed excitement at the ingenuity.

The Minister was accompanied by Mrs Freda Prempeh, Minister of State at the Ministry of Works and Housing.

Source: GNA