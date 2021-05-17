How to choose an online trading broker

Share this with more people!

The Internet is full of stories of people who have become successful Forex brokers without even financial experience and education. Undoubtedly, it is tempting for every person to try themselves in Forex trading to understand if it is the niche where they can make money. If you are one of them, one of the first steps is the selection of a trading broker and a platform. When it comes to the choice of a broker, there are some crucial aspects to take into consideration.

What does a Trader Face When Choosing a Broker?

When a trader decides to make money in the market, they need an intermediary that will provide access to this market, that is, a broker. It is a difficult task for both novice and experienced traders because the abundance of promises of easy enrichment makes novice traders overemotional.

Why do people fall for the broker’s hook?

The answer is simple. There is no logic in pseudo-logical promises of quick money on which one wants to rely. And our subconscious mind knows this very well. However, the rational mind receives thoughtful information, and we force ourselves to believe in these promises. Therefore, it is crucial to rely on not only bright ads and internal feelings but statistics and unbiased information.

The best forex brokers like Forextime offer clients various investment options that best suit their trading strategy. For example, a good intermediary has a whole line of trading accounts of different types: standard, ECN, NDD, swap-free accounts, etc.

The honesty and quality of the company. Forex quotes from different brokers may differ. The closer the quotes are to the market quotes, the easier it is for a trader to make profit. Dishonest brokers often resort to such a trick: in a period of high volatility, they artificially close part of the client’s trades using stop loss, referring to the fact that at some point, the price has reached this level. But upon careful examination, it becomes noticeable that the chart of other brokers did not reach the critical level. It can be either a technical failure or a deliberate deception. Regardless of the reason, it is unlikely to make profit with such a broker.

It is not easy to choose a Forex broker since there are many intermediary companies today. But a beginner trader from South Africa or any other country may not have enough experience for a correct assessment. In this regard, it is better to follow these tips:

Evaluate how clear and informative the company’s website is. Ideally, the beginner should be provided with all the conditions, including training and exchange of experience with professional traders. Companies should offer market analytics and expert opinions to their clients. Another plus if the site has leverage, advisors, and robots. It is not necessary to use this.

Make your choice reasonable because only a reliable broker can become your key to making profits in the future.