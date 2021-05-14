Verdict in Berlusconi trial postponed to October

Share this with more people!

In the trial of former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi for alleged witness bribery, the court in the city of Siena has postponed the planned verdict until October 21, the news agency Adnkronos reported on Thursday.

The reason behind the postponement was a hospital stay for the 84-year-old leader of the conservative Forza Italia party, which had prevented his appearance.

In the same trial, according to the report, a musician who allegedly made false statements in favour of Berlusconi was sentenced to two years in prison on probation on Thursday.

The sentencing of the ex-premier had been postponed several times before, among other things because the politician is said to be suffering from the late effects of a 2020 coronavirus infection. He was admitted to hospital in Milan this week.

He is accused of witness bribery in the Tuscan city. The proceedings relate to an earlier trial about his “bunga bunga parties” with young women.

Berlusconi’s party has been part of Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s governing alliance in Rome since mid-February.

In connection with the old trials, a case against the Forza leader is also under way in Milan.

