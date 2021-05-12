NCCE urges security agencies to uphold the 1992 Constitution

Share this with more people!

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has urged the security agencies to uphold the tenets and values of the 1992 Constitution to preserve the prevailing peace and cohesion for sustainable development.

Mr Pontius Pilate Baba Apaabey, the Upper East Regional Director of the Commission, who made the call, said security agencies held the key to ensuring and maintaining peace and security of the state and they must not lose sight of that.

He said when there was a rule of law the fundamental human rights of the citizenry would be upheld in line with the 1992 Constitution and would promote unity among Ghanaians for accelerated development.

Mr Apaabey made the call at separate meetings with the regional and district security agencies on the celebration of Constitution Week.

The security agencies included the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Prison Service, the Military and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), among others.

The weeklong celebration was on the theme: “We are one, Ghana First” with a sub-theme “Unity and Cohesion; the role of the security.”

Mr Apaabey said the constitution was the supreme legal document that acknowledged the diversity in the Ghanaian culture and people and it was the obligation of the security services to preserve such uniqueness.

“This is because it is only when all stakeholders feel a part of the development agenda of the country that the spirit of patriotism and nationalism would be rekindled for development,” he said.

He acknowledged the sacrifices of the security personnel in making the 1992 Constitution the longest lasting and urged them to uphold that.

“Do not allow ethnic politics to cripple your efforts to uphold the Constitution, do not let greed and selfishness breakdown the values and norms that keep us united and together, we need to foster cohesion by upholding the rule of law.

“Continue to play your roles to protect the Constitution and serve with dedication, patriotism and nationalism to promote national development,” he added.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO), Mr Jerry Harding-Bruce, the Regional Commander of the GNFS noted that security and peace were essential ingredients to achieving sustainable development and it was imperative for all personnel to endeavour to work towards attaining total peace and respect for the rule of law.

The Regional Commander said the fire was the oldest weapon of destruction during wars and urged his officers to uphold the integrity of the service and work to protect lives and properties.

“When you do your work well you are upholding values of the service and contributing to preserving and deepening the democratic credentials of the country as provided in the 1992 Constitution,” he said.

