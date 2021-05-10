Ghana paired with Nigeria in 2022 AWCON qualifiers

Ghana has been paired with Nigeria in the 2022 Total African Women’s Cup of Nations to be staged in Morocco.
The draw was held on Monday, May 10 at the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.
The qualification series saw a record of 44 member associations taking part in the qualifiers’ series minus Morocco who gained an automatic qualification as hosts.
It will be the first edition organized under the format of 12 teams.
The draw was conducted by CAF’s Senior Manager of Women’s Football & Futsal’s Heba Sarwat with assist from Egyptian footballer Nadine Ghazy.
The qualifiers would be a Home and Away format and the highest aggregate winners would qualify to join Morocco for the final showdown next year.
Below is the full draw:
First round
M1 – Uganda v Ethiopia
M2 – Kenya v South Sudan
M3 – Eritrea v Burundi
M4 – Djibouti v Rwanda
M5 – Malawi v Zambia
M6 – Tanzania v Namibia
M7 – Zimbabwe v Eswatini
M8 – Angola v Botswana
M9 – Mozambique v South Africa
M10 – Algeria v Sudan
M11 – Egypt v Tunisia
M12 – Equatorial Guinea v DR Congo
M13 – Sao Tome and Principe v Togo
M14 – Congo v Gabon
M15 – Central African Republic v Cameroon
M16 – Sierra Leone v Gambia
M17 – Liberia v Senegal
M18 – Mali v Guinea
M19 – Guinea Bissau v Mauritania
M20 – Burkina Faso v Benin
M21 – Nigeria v Ghana
M22 – Niger v Cote d’Ivoire
Second Round
Winner M1 v Winner M2
Winner M3 v Winner M4
Winner M5 v Winner M6
Winner M7 v Winner M8
Winner M9 v Winner M10
Winner M11 v Winner M12
Winner M13 v Winner M14
Winner M15 v Winner M16
Winner M17 v Winner M18
Winner M19 v Winner M20
Winner M21 v Winner M22
Source: GNA