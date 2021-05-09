Kpone domesticates: ‘Accra must work again campaign’

Share this with more people!

The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly has domesticated the “Let Accra Work again campaign,” initiated by the Greater Accra Regional Minister with a ‘Kpone must work again campaign’ to get the municipality clean.

As part of the Kpone must work again campaign, Mr Solomon Tettey Appiah, the Municipal Chief Executive Officer for Kpone-Katamanso, flanked by some assembly members and the Presiding Member, distributed sanitation tools to the four Zonal Councils in Kpone.

The sanitation tools included Wheelbarrows, Rakes, Brooms, Cutlasses, Reusable Hand Gloves, Hand Picking Device, Spade, and Loading Shovels, among others.

Mr Appiah at the handover ceremony in Kpone-Katamanso stated that the gesture was to domesticate the Regional Minister’s vision to ensure Greater Accra Region as whole works again.

He said the initiative was also in conformity with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s pledge to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

Mr Appiah stressed that the Municipal Assembly under his leadership would work in line with the Regional Minister’s vision, saying he was a man full of action and needed the support of all well-meaning Ghanaians to achieve the target.

He added that the tools were procured to ensure that sanitation challenges were dealt with in the municipality.

He advised the various Zonal Councils to take very good care of the tools to ensure it served the purpose for why it was procured.

“We would soon launch the Kpone MCE Sanitation Day in the municipality,” he said.

Mrs Christiana Sapio, Environmental Health Officer Kpone Katamanso, expressed gratitude to the Municipal Chief Executive for the sanitation tools, stressing that the tools would enhance the fight against filth within the various communities.

Mrs Sapio explained that there was going to be proper monitoring of the tools across the entire municipality.

She warned the Zonal Council Chairman that; “If you misplace it you will pay for it.”

Mr Armond Kotey, ONSBAC Zonal Council Chairman, pledged, on behalf of the other council leadership, that the tools would be put to good use.

The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly has four zonal councils namely Kpone; Kakasunanka, Nmlitsakpo, Sebrepor, Bethlehem and Gbetsile; Zenu, Kubekro, Katamanso Appolonia, and Santeo and Oyibi, Nanoman, Seduase, and Bawaleshie.

Source: GNA