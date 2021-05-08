NHIA pays more than GH¢290m claims in 2021

Share this with more people!

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) says it has paid a grand total of GH¢290,890,982.00 to its service providers in 2021 alone between January 1 to April 27, with public healthcare facilities receiving the most.

The public healthcare facilities received GH¢148, 888,834.25 representing 51.18 per cent, while private facilities had GH¢80, 993,592.48, measured 27.84 per cent.

The Mission facilities got GH¢57, 081,609.49, signifying 19.62 per cent while Quasi-public facilities were paid GH¢3, 926,945.77, representing 1.35 percent.

This was in a statement issued by the Corporate Affairs Directorate of the NHIA and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday.

It said the Authority valued the partnership it had with healthcare service providers and entreated them to make timely claims submission to allow for prompt payments

The statement said it would be recalled that in 2020, the Private Health Facilities Association Ghana and the Medical Superintendents Group of Ghana, among others commended the NHIA for the rapid claims payments.

Source: GNA