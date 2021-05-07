Liberian president appointed Ambassador for Pan-African Inter-School Championship

Share this with more people!

President of Liberia, George Weah has been appointed as the first Ambassador of the Pan-African Inter-School Championship. He is the only African to have won the FIFA World Player of the Year award.

The appointment follows a joint meeting between the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), Federation of International Football Association (FIFA), Liberian Football Association (LFA), the private and public sector as they quest to increase opportunities for youth through football.

The delegation included FIFA President Gianni Infantino, CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe as well as LFA President Mustapha Raji, members of the LFA Executive Committee (EXCO), and Minister of Youth and Sports, Zeogar Wilson, among others.

In a series of meetings, CAF President Dr. Motsepe underlined to members present that Liberia had huge potential, which could be harnessed by providing more opportunities for youth through football.

He also stressed that working together for the good of African football was the best way to ensure progress for the game and the continent.

“FIFA believes that every country should have access to the best quality pitches and football facilities, and we will work with CAF to bring about more improvements to Liberia,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

“We are happy to be in a country so passionate about football. We are here to give you CAF and FIFA’s full support to take football into a new era and we will work with you to do this”.

“President Weah is an icon of football and now a respected statesman. FIFA and CAF are delighted to have his support. His stellar football career is an inspiration to young Africans and we welcome him on board this initiative, supported by the African Union, which will see football competitions at the national level in schools throughout Africa. Football offers us a unique opportunity to connect with young people and empower them through this programme,” Gianni Infantino said.

Source: GNA