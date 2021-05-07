Akufo-Addo’s government has a track record of fixing problems – Bawumia

Share this with more people!

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says the remarkable track record of the Akufo-Addo-led Government in fixing problems gives hope that it is capable of tackling the economic challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ghanaians in recent weeks have lashed out at the government for hikes in prices of commodities leading to high cost of living, with hashtag ‘Fixthecountry’.

Some economic pundits and industry players explained that it was due to the international effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post, Vice President Bawumia, however, gave the assurance to the citizenry that the Akufo-Addo’s government was capable of solving the problems and would overcome the current economic meltdown.

“We are four months into our four year mandate. The job of government is to fix problems. This is what we have been doing since 2017,” Dr. Bawumia wrote.

He added: “The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the global economy and caused increases in prices of commodities such as oil, cement and iron rods as well as overall cost of shipping.

“Nevertheless, it is very important to place the performance of our government over the last four years after inheriting an economy with “no meat on the bone” on record.

“Ours is a government that listens and cares. The facts and data speak for themselves,” emphasised.

The Vice President then listed a number of problems the Akufo-Addo government had fixed in the last four years, which included positive economic indicators, social interventions to ameliorate the suffering of the people, job creation, improved agriculture, critical infrastructure development, digitization, among others.

Source: GNA