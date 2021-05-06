The President accepts Attorney-General’s nomination for Special Prosecutor

Share this with more people!

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has accepted the Attorney-General’s nomination of Mr Kissi Agyebeng, a private legal practitioner, as Special Prosecutor.

A statement issued on Thursday by the Presidency said the President in a letter dated April 29, 2021, had notified the Speaker of Parliament of his acceptance of Mr Agyebeng’s nomination, and sought legislative approval for his appointment.

The first Special Prosecutor, Mr Martin Amidu unexpectedly resigned last November after claiming government’s interference in his work.

Section 13(8) of the Office of Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959), requires that a replacement be appointed within six months of the position becoming vacant.

Thus, the Attorney-General, Mr. Godfred Yeboah Dame, nominated Mr Agyebeng on April 16, 2021 for consideration by the President as the second occupant of the Office of Special Prosecutor.

The statement said President Akufo-Addo deemed the nominee “eminently” qualified to assume the office.

It said the President was hopeful Parliament would expedite Mr Agyebeng’s confirmation process to enable him assume the Special Prosecutor’s office without delay.

Mr Agyebeng who holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Ghana, and a Master of Laws (LLM) degrees from Dalhousie University and Cornell Law School, was called to the Bar in October 2003.

He has been a Criminal Law lecturer at the Faculty of Law, University of Ghana, Legon, and also engaged in private law practice.

Source: GNA