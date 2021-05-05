Home / Oil & Gas / NPA reduces fuel price margins to 9p

NPA reduces fuel price margins to 9p

11 hours ago Oil & Gas Leave a comment

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

The 17 pesewas per litre increase in fuel price margins previously announced by the NPA has been reduced to 9 pesewas per litre effective tomorrow Wednesday May 5, 2021.

This was announced after a meeting held at the Ministry of Energy earlier on Tuesday,  May 04, 2021 between the Minister for Energy and the National Petroleum Authority.

Other partners present at meeting were Association of Oil Marketing Companies Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited, the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers and the Institute for Energy Policies and Research.

Source: GNA

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Check Also

Ghana loses GH¢4.7b petroleum revenue due to illegal activities

Ghana has recorded staggering losses to the tune of GH¢4.7 billion in petroleum revenue due …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Fnet Designs & IT Solutions
Ghana Business News © Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved