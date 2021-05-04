Businesswoman in court for insulting police officer

Share this with more people!

A 38-year-old businesswoman, who insulted a police chief Inspector has appeared before the Enchi District Magistrate court.

The accused person, Comfort Blankson, pleaded guilty with explanation to the charge of offensive conduct to the breach of peace.

Blankson in her explanation pleaded with the presiding judge to temper justice with mercy.

The court presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng, convicted the accused on her own plea but deferred sentence to May 5, 2021.

Prosecuting, Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare told the court that, the complainant Michael Kofi Owusu, 60, is a police chief inspector stationed at Enchi police post.

On March 28, 2021, at about 0630 hours, complainant was in his bungalow when he heard the accused raining insults on him to wit “useless chief inspector who cannot take care of his children, his daughter should cross the river Densu and see”.

Prosecution narrated that the complainant went out of his bungalow and asked accused why she was behaving rudely towards him.

Detective Inspector Agyare said “Madam Blankson then told the complainant that it would be prudent if you can advised your daughter to quit her relationship with my husband”.

The complainant who could not bear the verbal abuse any longer reported the case to the police and ordered for her arrest, prosecution said.

After investigations accused was arraigned before court.

Source: GNA