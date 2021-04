GFA secures GH¢4m sponsorship deal from MTN

Share this with more people!

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has secured a GH¢4,000,000.00 sponsorship deal from Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana) for the revived MTN FA Cup competition.

The extended sponsorship deal which would last for three years includes an annual sponsorship amount of GH¢1000.000.00), GH¢20,000.00.00 for the ‘Man of the Match’ prize and MTN products worth GH¢390,000.00.

The new agreement would commence from the current 2020/21 season to the end of the 2022-23 football season.

Mr. Noel Kojo-Ganson the Chief Marketing officer (CMO) for MTN, Mr. Noel Kojo-Ganson expressed his delight about the opportunity given MTN to continue to brighten the lives of professionals in the football fraternity and the teaming fans who have over the years benefited from the revival of the FA CUP Tournament in Ghana since it was relaunched in 2010.

He said, “as a company that connects people, we are happy to use football as an avenue for our customers to entertain themselves and rejuvenate.

“We are therefore confident that the ensuing benefits of the revival of the game would go a long way to strengthen the existing football clubs, unearth more talents, drive competition and make Ghana Football the envy of Africa.”

The GFA commenced this great relationship with MTN in the 2010-11 season, to revive the FA Cup competition which had then been off the football calendar for a decade.

Since the first agreement, the parties have renewed the sponsorship on two occasions – 2013 and 2017 at a total sponsorship package of GH¢1,100,000.00 per year (that is GH¢800,000.00 cash and GH¢310,000.00 MTN recharge cards/products).

The last agreement was truncated due to a scandal that hit the Association following an investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The MTN FA Cup is a thrilling competition which brings together 18 Premier League clubs, 48 Division One League clubs and 44 Division Two League clubs from the 10 Regional Football Associations making 110 clubs.

The Division One League clubs and the Regional Division Two League clubs play in the Preliminary stage and winners are joined by the “big boys” -18 Premier League clubs in the main competition at the Round of 64 stage.

The winner of the MTN FA Cup receives a giant trophy, cash, and products from MTN and qualifies to play in the CAF Confederation Cup competition.

Source: GNA