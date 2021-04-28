Kissi Agyebeng nominated as Special Prosecutor

Share this with more people!

Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, in accordance with section 13(3) of Act 959, has nominated Mr Kissi Agyebeng, for appointment to the position of Special Prosecutor.

The nomination is subjected to Parliamentary approval.

Mr Dame in a letter dated April 16 2021, said Section 13(8) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) required the President to appoint a person qualified for appointment as Special Prosecutor.

Mr. Martin Alamisi Burnes Kaiser Amidu resigned his position as Special Prosecutor on November 16, 2020.

By a letter dated November 17, 2020, the Chief of Staff,Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare communicated the President’s acceptance of the resignation of Martin Alamisi Burnes Kaiser Amidu as Special Prosecutor.

Mr Agyebeng was called to the Ghana Bar in October, 2003.

He holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Ghana, as well as, Master of Laws (LLM) degrees from Schulich School of Law, Dalhousie University, Canada and Cornell Law School, USA.

He has since 2006 been teaching Criminal Law at the University of Ghana, whilst also engaged in private law practice.

The Attorney-General expressed satisfaction that Mr Agyebeng possessed the requisite expertise on corruption and corruption related matters.

He said the nominee is of high moral character and proven integrity and thus satisfied all the other requirements stipulated in section 13(1) and (2) of Act 959.

Source: GNA