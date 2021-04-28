Home / General News / Eastern Region records 152 road accident deaths first quarter 2021

Eastern Region records 152 road accident deaths first quarter 2021

A total of 152 persons have died in the First Quarter of 2021 through road accidents in the Eastern Region of Ghana increasing the death toll as compared to 80 deaths recorded during the same period last year.

Overall, 529 road crashes were recorded involving 297 commercial vehicles, 181 private and 151 motorcycles/tricycles in the first quarter of 2021 as against 532 in 2020.

Fifty-nine (59) persons also died in commercial vehicles, while 14 died in private vehicles and 55 others in motorcycles/tricycles.

Police Chief Superintendent Stephen Kofi Ahiatafu, Eastern Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Koforidua that 59 pedestrians were knocked down while 35 were injured and 24 also lost their lives, resulting in 746 injured persons.

Worried about the spate of road accidents in the region, Chief Superintendent Ahiatafu cautioned drivers driving without the requisite training to stop driving as the repercussions were severe.

He urged both private and commercial vehicle drivers to observe and obey road traffic signs when driving. He cautioned drivers not to drive more than 50 kilometres per hour in heavily congested areas.

To avoid needless road crashes, he urged drivers to always drive defensively and have the overriding mindset of saving lives. He cautioned against speeding and poor maintenance of vehicles.

Chief Superintendent Ahiatafu also cautioned drivers against drinking alcoholic beverages or sniffing concoctions that “make them high” as it could impair their judgement on the road. He advised long-distance drivers to always have enough rest before starting their journey.

