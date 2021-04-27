Police interdicts three officers over death of 48-year-old farmer at Seikwa

Police in Bono Region have launched investigations to unravel the death and secret burial of a-48-year-old farmer who was in police custody, at the Seikwa Police Station in the Tain District of the Region.

Subsequently, the Command with directive from its headquarters in Accra has interdicted Chief Inspector Eric Aforo, the Station Officer, and two officers, Corporal Williams Akussumg and Constable Ebenezer Akuffo.

The officers are said to have allegedly brutalised the deceased, Abu Bukari Bahala to death on April 17, 2021, while he was in police cells, covered the body in a black polythene bag, and buried it secretly at the Seikwa cemetery.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered the deceased was placed in cells for allegedly vandalising the 4×4 highlander vehicle, belonging to the Nkoranman Rural Bank at Seikwa.

Superintendent Kennedy Adusei, the Bono Regional Crime Officer, who confirmed the story, told newsmen the body had since been exhumed and added that some officers had been re-posted to the station.

The police have also beefed up security in Seikwa Township to maintain law and order.

Supt Adusei said the Command had invited the family of the deceased to the Regional Headquarters to assist in investigations and appealed to other relations and residents in the town to exercise patience while investigations continued.

Source: GNA