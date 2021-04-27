Home / Sports / Ghana to host 14th WAFU Zone B Ordinary General Assembly

Ghana to host 14th WAFU Zone B Ordinary General Assembly

11 hours ago Sports Leave a comment

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Ghana will host the 14th West African Football Union Zone B (WAFU B) General Assembly on Saturday, 22 May 2021 at the Alisa Hotel, Accra.

The meeting would bring together Federation Presidents from Cote d’Ivoire, Benin, Togo, Niger, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and host nation Ghana.

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association and some other revered football luminaries would be in attendance for the opening ceremony.

Mr. Mustapha Ussif Minister for Youth and Sport would deliver the keynote address at the WAFU B General Assembly.

Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) would play an integral role in the organization of the meeting in his capacity as Vice President of WAFU Zone B.

The General Assembly is the supreme legislative organ of the Regional football block where key decisions are made for implementation by the WAFU Zone B Secretariat.

Source: GNA

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Check Also

Kotoko beats Berekum Chelsea to top GPL table

Asante Kotoko picked the three maximum points at their adopted home ground by beating Berekum …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Fnet Designs & IT Solutions
Ghana Business News © Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved