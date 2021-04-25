Another man murders girlfriend  

Share this with more people!

Shama-Kumasi in the Shama District has been thrown into a state of shock following the murder of one Rita, aged 27 by her boyfriend, Papa Gyabi.

The immediate reason for his action is yet to be established.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Olivia Adiku, Police Public Relations Officer of the Western Region, told the Ghana News Agency that police received complaints from one Kwabena Aboagye that he heard a struggle between the suspect who happens to be his landlord and his girlfriend between 12 midnight and 0100 hours.

He said later when he peeped through the window of the landlord at about 0500 hours on Saturday morning, he saw the motionless body of the deceased.

The Police proceeded to the scene at Shama-Kumasi near Akoromah Lodge and found the room of the suspect Papa Gyabi locked.

When the police also peeped through the window of the suspect, they saw him wielding a hammer threatening to harm anyone who dared open the door.

However, the Police forced the door open, overpowered the suspect and disarmed him.

The deceased was found lying in a pool of blood with the head smashed, with multiple deep wounds on the right wrist lying in a prone position wearing a pink blouse over a black skirt.

The Regional Crime Scene Management Team was called in to process the scene, after which the body was removed and deposited at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Meanwhile, the suspect is in police custody while investigations are on-going.

Source: GNA