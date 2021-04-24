Importers and Exporters Association rejects towing levy

Share this with more people!

The Importers and Exporters Association on Friday rejected the planned implementation of the towing levy, saying it would have debilitating effects on the business community and Ghanaians in general.

A statement signed by Mr Samson Asaki Awingobit, the Executive Secretary of the Association, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the business community was already going through challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

“To this end, any further levy on Ghanaians and the business community, in general, will further deepen the woes of the business community and by extension bring untold hardship to Ghanaians.”

The Association, therefore, expressed displeasure at the planned implementation of a towing levy being advanced by private individuals.

The Association also expressed concern that the business community was not consulted and deserved to know the cost component of this levy and how it was going to ameliorate road traffic situation and prevent accidents.

The statement called for broad-based consultation and the need for stakeholders to be involved in the roadmap for the implementation of the levy if necessary.

The statement noted that even though there were crushes on the roads, a situation that called for concern and required immediate remedy, they believed cars that break down on roads were not the only major cause of road accidents.

Source: GNA