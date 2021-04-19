High Court hears Akuapem Poloo’s appeal on Wednesday, April 21

Share this with more people!

Rosemond Alade Brown, aka, Akuapem Poloo, an actress, jailed 90 days for posting her nude picture with her son on Instagram, has filed application for bail pending and an appeal.

Rosemond, through her lawyer, Mr Andy Vortia, has also filed a substantive appeal against her (Rosemond’s) sentence.

The GNA checks revealed that the two applications would heard by Criminal Court One (High Court division) on Wednesday April 21.

In the Appeal, Rosemond held that the sentence meted out to her, was harsh.

On April 16, this year, Rosemond was sentenced to 90 days imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court after she pleaded guilty to the offences preferred against her.

The court convicted Rosemond on her own plea, after she was remanded into police custody to undergo a pregnancy test ahead of the sentencing.

The test, according to the court, was negative.

The court sentenced Rosemond to 90 days each on all the three counts of charges.

The sentences, the court said should run concurrently.

Rosemond brought before the Circuit court on charges of publication of obscene materials, engaging in domestic violence namely, conduct that in any way undermines another person’s privacy or integrity and engaging in domestic violence, namely conduct that in any way detracts or is likely to detract from another person’s dignity and worth as a human being.

The facts as narrated by prosecution led by Chief Inspector Agartha Asantewaa, earlier, were that the complainant, Mr Bright K. Appiah, was the Director of Child Rights International Ghana.

On June 30, last year, the prosecution said Rosemond celebrated her son’s seventh birthday and took her nude pictures together with her son, who was also half naked and posted same on her Instagram page, which went viral on social media.

It said the pictures attracted comments, adding, that the behaviour of the accused person undermined the dignity of her seven-year old son, among others.

The prosecution said the complainant petitioned the Director-General CID and the matter was referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU).

Rosemond, prosecution said, was arrested and in her caution statement, admitted posting the nude picture with her son unintentionally.

A write up accompanying the picture read: “I am naked in front of you because this is how naked I was, giving birth to you, so in case you find me lying somewhere don’t pass by, but see me as your mom who brought you to life.”

The prosecution held that Rosemond deliberately posted the pictures.

