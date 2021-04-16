Home / General News / President Akufo-Addo leaves for Brazzaville

President Akufo-Addo leaves for Brazzaville

4 mins ago General News Leave a comment

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left Accra on Thursday for Brazzaville, the Capital of the Republic of Congo, to attend the swearing-in of that country’s President-elect,
Denis Sassou Nguesso.

He is attending the event in his capacity as Chairperson of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The President was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

He will return to Ghana on Friday, April 16, 2021.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will act in his stead.

Source: GNA

