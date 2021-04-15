Ghana inflation rate unchanged at 10.3% in March

The year-on-year inflation rate for March 2021 was unchanged at 10.3 percent.

The month-on-month inflation between February 2021 and March 2021 was 0.2 percent.

Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, the Government Statistician, said the year-on-year variation between Food (10.8 percent) and Non-Food inflation (10.0 percent) narrowed to 0. 8 percent.

The Month-on-Month non-food inflation exceeded food inflation by 12 percentage points, he said.

Housing, Water, Electricity and Gas, especially in Greater Accra, showed significant changes on a year-on-year and month-on-month basis for March 2021.

The difference between locally produced items (11.7 percent) and imported items (6.8 percent) reduced to 4.9 percent.

The year-on-year food inflation in the Eastern Region surpassed Greater Accra Region by more than 3 percentage points.

With this rate, Food contributed 46.3 percent to the total inflation, the lowest, since February 2020.

Source: GNA