Court remands Akuapem Poloo, orders her to do pregnancy test

An Accra Circuit Court has ordered Rosemond Alade Brown, aka Akuapem Poloo, an actress, who allegedly displayed her naked photo with her son on social media, to go for a pregnancy test.

It said in law, before handing down sentence on an accused female who had not reached menopausal age, a pregnancy test ought to be conducted.

The Court, therefore, remanded Rosemond into police custody for her to be sent to any government hospital for the test.

She is expected to reappear on Friday, April 16, 2021, for sentencing.

Rosemond, on Tuesday, April 14, changed her plea of not guilty to guilty on the three counts of charges.

She is being held over charges of publication of obscene materials, engaging in domestic violence; that is conduct that undermines another person’s privacy or integrity, conduct that in any way detracts or likely to detract from another person’s dignity and worth as a human being.

The Court ordered that the facts and charges were re-read to her, after which the accused person said she still stood by her plea of guilty.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Andy Vortia, who seemed surprised by the court’s order, said the order implied that his client was going to be convicted.

When the case was called Mr Vortia informed the court, presided by Mrs Christina Cann, that Rosemond would like to change her plea.

The facts as narrated by prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Agartha Asantewaa, were that the complainant, Mr Bright K. Appiah, Director of Child Rights International Ghana, had petitioned the Director General of CID about a nude photo posted on Instagram by Akwapem Poloo that had gone viral.

On June 30, 2020, Rosemond celebrated her son’s seventh birthday and took nude photos with the boy, who was also half naked, and posted same on her Instagram page, which went viral.

The photos attracted comments, prosecution said, and that the behaviour of the accused person undermined the dignity of her seven-year-old son, among other things.

The complainant petitioned the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department and the matter was referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU).

Rosemond, the prosecution said, was arrested and in her caution statement, admitted posting the nude photo with her son unintentionally.

A write up accompanying the photo read: “I am naked in front of you because this is how naked I was, giving birth to you, so in case you find me lying somewhere, don’t pass by but see me as your mom who brought you to life.”

The prosecution held that Rosemond deliberately posted the photos.

The accused person was admitted to bail when she appeared in court on November 19, last year

Source: GNA