Robbers attack couple, run with unspecified amount

A daylight robbery at Amanful, a suburb of Takoradi has left residents mesmerized about the “Hollywood” kind of drama staged in the process.

Residents say, the robbers trailed the couple from a bank where they had gone to withdraw a colossal amount of money.

The couple, suspecting danger, parked their private vehicle at East Amanful but only to be bounced on by their attackers.

The armed men, shots the thighs of their victims, took the bag containing the money and rode on their motorbikes in the full glare of the public.

The victims have since been rushed to the hospital for attention.

This is the third of series of crimes committed between Friday and Monday with the same mondus operandi.

The first incident happened on Friday evening at about 7pm at Ahenkofi in the Metropolis where the robbers made away with all the money of a mobile money vendor after shooting him on the thigh.

The second incident, happened at the Takoradi Harbour Taxi area on Saturday, where another mobile money vendor was also robbed at about 7pm.

Source: GNA