Robbers terrorize mobile money vendors in Takoradi

38 mins ago General News Leave a comment

Separate robbery incidents on two Mobile Money vendors have been recorded in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis at the weekend.

The incidents left the victims, Joseph Ansah, 21, and John Kofi Abekah, 41, hospitalized at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital after receiving some gun shots wounds.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, told the Ghana News Agency.

The armed robbers were said to have shot the thighs of their victims and there after bolted with some undisclosed amounts from the two incidents.

Ms. Monica Eshun, sibling of one of the victim’s, reported to the Takoradi Central Police that at about 7.45pm on Friday, her younger brother Joseph Ansah was attacked by two armed men using unregistered motorbike at Ahenkofi.

Meanwhile, the police has retrieved two live rounds of ammunitions from the crime scene.

A similar situation, was recorded at the Takoradi Harbour Taxi Rank, where a mobile vendor was attacked and bags of unspecified amount taken away.

The Police said the victim, John Kofi Abekah, 41 who tried to chase the robbers was also shot in the thigh.

The two victims are however responding to treatment.

Source: GNA

