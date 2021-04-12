GBA bans boxer Richard Commey for two years

Share this with more people!

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has imposed a two-year ban on Richard O. Commey, former International Boxing Federation (IBF) Lightweight Champion.

The two-year ban is in connection with false accusations and disparaging remarks he made about the GBA Executive in an interview with Kpalogo Mashi TV in the United States of America (USA).

A letter to Commey signed by Mr. Peter Zwenes, President of the GBA said, “the GBA hereby imposes on you a total ban from all GBA organised functions and related activities for a period of two years commencing on March 31, 2021”.

This means Commey, would for the next two years not be allowed to stage any fight in Ghana, attend any GBA organized fights, and activities in Ghana.

The letter said, “it is hoped that the haughty and arrogant posture that you have adopted towards fellow members of the boxing fraternity in recent times would cease in the aftermath of the decision”.

According to the GBA President, the decision follows proceedings of the GBA Disciplinary Committee held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

It said the GBA took cognizance of Commey’s admittance of guilt, the apology rendered as well as the intervention of Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse in mitigation of his sentence.

Source: GNA