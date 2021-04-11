Greek journalist shot dead on the street in Athens

Share this with more people!

A Greek blogger and journalist was killed on Friday on the street in front of his house in Athens, Greek media reported, citing police.

Giorgos Karaivaz, who was known as a police and crime reporter, was killed by seven gunshots in the neighbourhood of Alimos, according to the reports. Afterwards, two men were seen fleeing on a motorcycle.

Karaivaz was reportedly on his way home from a midday broadcast.

At least 17 bullet casings were found at the scene, though the neighbours didn’t hear a thing, which is why police are speculating the perpetrators used a silencer, according to a report by the daily Kathimerini.

No details were known initially about the motivation for the murder, though the case resembles the killing 11 years ago of journalist Sokratis Giolias, who was struck down by 16 gunshots in front of his house.

At the time, an extremist left-wing terrorist organization took responsibility for the deed.

“Murdering a journalist is a despicable, cowardly act,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter in reaction to the attack.

“Europe stands for freedom. And freedom of press may be the most sacred of all. Journalists must be able to work safely,” she said.

Vera Jourova, vice-president for values and transparency at the commission, said she was “deeply shocked.”

“Justice should be served, and the safety of the journalists should be guaranteed,” she wrote on Twitter.

Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic called on the authorities to urgently and fully investigate the crime and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

“The killing of Giorgos Karaivaz in Greece today is a tragic reminder that journalism is a dangerous profession in Europe,” she tweeted.

Source: GNA