19-year-old to spend 22 years in jail for robbery

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 19-year-old man to 22 years imprisonment in hard labour for robbery.

Evans Asante, who also stabbed his victim, Prince Senyogah in the back and left wrist, robbed him of his cellular phone and a laptop computer.

He pleaded guilty to causing harm and robbery and was sentenced accordingly.

Prosecution told the Court presided over by Madam Adelaide Abui Keddey that on April 2, 2021, at about 0145 hours, a Police Patrol Team during its routine patrols chanced on Senyogah lying in the middle of the road near the National Theatre.

He had sustained wounds at his back and left wrist with his Huawei mobile phone as well as a backpack containing a HP laptop computer forcibly taken at knife point.

Prosecution said the Police after receiving the piece of information and the direction Asante took, got him arrested about 200 metres away from the crime scene.

A search on the convict revealed the phone, backpack containing the laptop computer, a pair of scissors and a jack knife.

The Court heard that Senyogah, the complainant, was rushed to the Police Hospital but was later referred to the Accra Regional Hospital, where he was admitted and treated.

Asante after investigation was processed for court.

Source: GNA