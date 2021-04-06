Home / General News / Ministry of Fisheries leads investigation into fish mortality

Ministry of Fisheries leads investigation into fish mortality

3 hours ago General News Leave a comment

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development says it is coordinating an inter-agency investigation into the reported incidents of dead fishes of various species, washed ashore in Accra and Axim over the Easter weekend.

The agencies include Fisheries Commission, Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Environmental Protection Agency, Ghana Maritime Authority, Ghana Navy,  Marine Police and the respective Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies.

The investigations would determine the causes of the incidents and possible preventive measures for the future, a statement issued by Ms Mavis  Hawa Komson, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development,  and copied  to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, said.

It said the above agencies were also collaborating to prevent an entry of fish from the incident into the markets and food chain.

The  statement assured the public of the Ministry’s determination to take all necessary steps “ to protect the fisheries industry from the potential harmful effects of this incident”.

The  Ministry reiterates the advice of FDA to the general public to desist from consuming the fish, in view of the potential risk to health and safety.

The public has been entreated to inspect the freshness of the eyes and gills of fish they seek to buy, which should generally be reddish in colour.

The washed-ashore fish typically shows signs of popped out and unclear eyes, dull colouration of gills, bloating around the abdominal areas and possible oozing of foul scented fluids, the statement explained.

It said the Ghana Police Service and City security officials had been alerted to arrest any person found distributing fish from these incidents into the Ghanaian food chain.

Source: GNA

