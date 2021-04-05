Dolphins and other fishes washed ashore Brawie beach

Share this with more people!

ture of dolphins and different species of fish, with some dead, have been washed ashore the coast of Brawire and Ankobra, both in the Lower Axim Traditional Area of Western Region, but the cause of death is unknown.

Residents, however, suspect they might have eaten contaminated or poisonous substances.

Meanwhile, information gathered by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) indicates that seven of the about 60 dolphins had been butchered and sold off by some residents to fishmongers.

A resident, Mr George Grant, told the GNA that some of the fishers could not wait for officials of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to arrive at the scene before cashing in on the situation.

He said most of the dolphins were alive and that officers from the Marine Police Unit of the Ghana Police Service managed to trace and seized the ones that were taken by the residents for sale.

“They have also been able to protect the area from intruders as they wait for officials from the District Assembly and the EPA to give directives on what to do,” he said.

Mr Grant said officers from the Fisheries Commission in Takoradi were in Axim to meet stakeholders on the incident.

A similar incident occurred at Osu in Accra on Saturday where large species of dead fish were washed ashore with the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly sounding the alarm against the consumption of such fish.

Source: GNA