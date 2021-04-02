UN Security Council condemns violence against protesters in Myanmar

Share this with more people!

The UN Security Council (UNSC) has condemned the use of violence against

protesters amid ongoing violence in Myanmar.

“The Members of the Security Council expressed deep concern at the rapidly deteriorating situation, and strongly condemned the use of violence against peaceful protestors and the deaths of hundreds of civilians, including women and children,” said the most powerful United Nations body on Thursday.

The council reiterated a call for the Myanmar military to “exercise outmost restraints” and for the release of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.

The opinion of the 15-member committee is unlikely to affect the escalating situation in Myanmar.

According to diplomats, China in particular resisted stronger wording.

The UNSC has met several times in light of the excessive use of force against protesters across Myanmar since the military overthrew the government in early February.

Violence at the hands of the military junta reached a peak last weekend with nationwide protests resulting in more than 100 people dead.

The UN called last Saturday the “bloodiest day” since the military coup on February 1. In total, more than 500 people have been killed, including children and young people.

Source: GNA