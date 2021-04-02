Four accused of stealing and selling COVID-19 vaccines granted bail

Share this with more people!

Four persons accused of stealing and selling Vials of COVIDSHIELD have been granted GHS80,000 bail each by an Accra Circuit Court.

They are: Stephen Dzisenu, a 37 year old Disease Control Officer of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Lord Pabitey, a Disease Control Officer of La Bawaleshie Polyclinic, Cosmos Allotey, a 42 year old Occupational Health and Safety Officer and Jospeh Knight Gaisie, a Project Assistant and a former laboratory technician of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

Dzisenu and Pabitey are being held on the charge of stealing. Allotey is being held for dishonestly receiving and pretending to be a public officer. Gaisie is being held over abetment of crime to wit stealing.

The accused persons have pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, lawyers of the accused persons took turns to apply for bail, saying their clients would not interfere with investigations, they would not abscond when granted because they had families.

According to the lawyers, the offences preferred against the accused persons were bailable.

They argued that the issue of bail was discretional and prayed the court presided over by Madam Afua Owusuaa Appiah to exercise the court’s discretion in their favour.

The Court admitted them to GH¢80,000 each with two sureties each. The Court ordered the accused persons to be reporting to the case investigator every Wednesday. The Court further ordered prosecution to file their witness statements and disclosures three weeks from today.

The matter has been adjourned to April 28.

In March this year, the National Security arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in the stealing and sale of COVISHIELD vaccines belonging to the Government of Ghana.

Stephen Dzisenu, a 37-year-old Disease Control Officer of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital is said to have stolen 36 vials of COVIDSHIELD and Lord Pabitey, a Disease Control Officer of the La Bawalashie Polyclinic, also allegedly stole 26 vials of COVIDSHIELD.

Cosmos Allotey, a 42-year-old Occupational Health and Safety Officer, is said to have received the stolen COVIDSHIELD from Pabitey and Dzisenu.

Allotey allegedly administered the vaccines at a cost of GH¢200.00 per a jab.

Joseph Knight Gaisie, a Project Assistant and a former Laboratory Technician at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital is also being held for abetment of crime.

During today’s sitting, Police Inspector Samuel Ahiabor held Detective Sergeant Frederick Sarpong’s brief.

Inspector Ahiabor said investigations had been concluded.

On March 19, this year, Police Detective Sergeant Frederick Sarpong, the prosecutor,

narrated that the complainants were National Security Operatives.

The prosecution said during the first week of March this year, the operatives received intelligence that some health officials had been stealing and selling the COVID-19 vaccines brought in by the Government of Ghana.

Detective Sergeant Sarpong said through intelligence, Allotey’s name was mentioned and his phone number obtained as the one who injects the COVID-19 vaccines for a fee.

He said the complainant contacted Allotey and feigned interest in buying some of the COVID-19 vaccines, so he charged the complainant GH¢200.00 per vaccination.

The prosecution said on March 16, 2021, Allotey was arrested when he was invited to Labone in Accra to inject the complainant at a fee of GH¢200.00.

He said when Allotey was searched, eight COVIDSHIELD vials, eight used COVIDSHIELD, 173 pieces of 0.5 ml unused injection syringes and cotton were found on him.

The prosecution said during interrogation, Allotey mentioned Dzisenu and Pabitey as his source of supply.

He said Allotey led the National Security operatives to arrest Dzisenu and Gaisie.

The prosecution said Allotey, in his investigative cautioned statement, admitted buying 36 of the vials of government procured COVIDSHIELD vaccine at the cost of GH¢18,000.00.

According to him, Allotey further said that, he sold 20 of the vials of COVIDSHIELD at a cost of GH¢16,000.00 and later returned 15 vials to Dzisenu.

The prosecution said Allotey said he also bought 26 vials of the COVIDSHIELD from Pabitey at the cost GH¢4,800.00.

Mr Sarpong said Dzisenu in his cautioned statement, mentioned Gaisie as the one who aided and facilitated the sale of the stolen CONVIDSHIELD vaccines to Allotey.

Source: GNA