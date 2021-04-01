Toyota Ghana launches the All-New Corolla CROSS

Share this with more people!

Toyota Ghana Company Limited has launched a new Corolla CROSS onto the Ghanaian automobile market.

With the tag line of “A New Journey”, the All-New Corolla CROSS is developed under the concept of ‘Compact yet comfortable’ and ‘Dignity Urban Vogue.”

Mr Kohui Yanaka, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Toyota Ghana Company Limited, speaking at the launch, said the new model which fell within the segment of small SUV, began its journey in the Ghanaian automobile market powered by a 1.8 Liter, 4 cylinder engine with an automatic transmission.

He said with a record of being the best-selling Toyota vehicle globally, the Corolla had become a household name.

The Managing Director said riding on the success story of the Corolla Sedan, Toyota had through ingenuity and technological advancement developed a new model, which had the comfort of a saloon car and the robustness of a cross country vehicle.

“As an urban utility vehicle, you are assured of a dignified interior appeal with an aerodynamic exterior that exudes stability in style and comfort of drive,” he said.

Mr Yanaka said as a compact SUV with a development concept structured on safety, patrons of this new model called the Corolla CROSS would enjoy great versatility in driving.

He said equipped in this vehicle were modern features that one would expect in a luxury vehicle.

Mr Jerry Mensah, National Sales Manager, presenting the specifics of the new model of Corolla, said, “We pursue to satisfy all your wishes about classy utility beyond your expectations together with affordable prices.”

He said the features included multi-infotainment touchscreen display compatible with Apple and Android, Smart Start System, Cruise control, Reverse camera with parking assist.

The National Sales Manager said ” the external design uniquely stands out with its stylish and sporty feel yet unveils the sense of luxury in combination with toughness”.

He said the design in the interior represented a seamless work of art along with the addition of 4.2-inch colour Multi information Display.

Mr Mensah indicated that the 1.8 litre engine offered greater performance, endurance, and fuel efficiency, while preserving the exciting driving pleasure and superior power of acceleration.

He informed that with the Toyota New Global Architecture, the suspension had been largely enhanced for a better grip and smooth ride, while improving the balance as customers drove straight and cornering.

“All these features substantially help to provide drivers with greater agility, confidence and visibility,” the National Sales Manager added.

On comfort, he said the All-New Corolla CROSS offered a large luggage space with a maximum capacity of up to 487 liters, besides the cabin was distinguished by large doors that made it easy to get in and out, as well as an ample headroom that made the occupants feel fresh and comfortable.

Source: GNA