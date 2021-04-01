President swears in Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister

Share this with more people!

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday swore Mr Ken Ofori-Atta into office as the Finance Minister, charging him to lead the process of progressing the economy and improving the quality of life of all citizens.

“The Ghanaian people have given us four more years to do more for them…so as you assume your position in government, I urge you to provide leadership that would ensure that the work, which we have embarked on, benefits the progress of our nation and help raise the income levels of our people, “ he said at a short ceremony at the Jubilee House, Accra.

“Ultimately, what the people of Ghana are expecting, is a visible improvement in their standard of living, that is increase in real wages for working people, the enhancement of incomes of farmers and fisher folks , and the rise in profits for businesses,” the President said.

The event, brings to completion, the President Akufo-Addo’s swearing in for his second term in office, 30 substantive ministers and 16 regional ministers.

Last. week, the renominated Finance Minister faced Parliament’s Appointments Committee on two consecutive days in an extensive vetting process, after which the House unanimously approved his nomination on Monday, March 29, 2021.

His vetting process was rescheduled because he had to travel to the United States for a special medical review arising from complications, after recovering from COVID-19.

Expressing his happiness that Mr Ofori-Atta had recovered fully from his medical condition, President Akufo-Addo congratulated him on his appointment, saying, “I am looking forward to working with you over the next four years, as we seek to protect our progress and transform Ghana for all.”

“I am sure you know that the Ghanaian people are expecting you to put the economy on a sound footing once again and help it overcome the ravages of the pandemic.

“You have your work cut out for you, as our economy, despite the pandemic was still one of the few in the world that recorded positive GDP growth in 2020.

President Akufo-Addo extended his appreciation to the Legislature for cooperating with the Executive to promote good governance in the country by “the expeditious and thorough manner the House conducted the constitutional process of approving his nominees for ministerial office.

“I commend Parliament for the bipartisan consensual manner in which it did its work,” he said, and reassured the Legislature of his determination to collaborate with it “to ensure that the welfare of the Ghanaian people remains the paramount consideration of public policy”.

“I’m grateful to the House for giving me a good birthday present with the approval of the minister-designate for finance on my birthday yesterday,” he said.

Mr Ofori-Atta, on his part, thanked the president for the confidence reposed in him and assured that he would continue to serve with integrity, protect the public purse and work towards building a prosperous Ghana beyond aid.

“Mr President, the work ahead will be monumental and we are not naive to the effort required, but through the Ghana Cares Obaatanpaa Programme, we will implement your vision to modernize and transform the economy and build a strong Ghanaian enterprise and businesses,” he assured.

Mr Ofori-Atta will be the longest serving finance minister in the history of Ghana’s Fourth Republic when he completes his tenure in office.

Source: GNA