Ghana respects International Conventions – Minister

The European Union (EU) Ambassador to Ghana, Ms Diana Acconcia, has paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor to discuss issues of mutual interests.

During the discussions, Mr Jinapor said Ghana and the EU would work closely, adding that “Ghana is a responsible nation and committed to international conventions and principles”.

He also stated that there was a direct correlation between mining and forestry, hence government would work to protect the forest and the environment at all times.

They also discussed matters of mutual interest such Sustainable development, Natural Resources Management and Sustainable Cocoa production in Ghana.

Meanwhile, the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana Mr Gregory Andrews earlier called on the Lands Minister and indicated that government was intending to make Ghana a mining support service hub in Africa.

He said the vision of President Akufo-Addo was to have a viable, sustainable and environmentally prudent mining industry in Ghana.

“We cannot have a secured environment, if we are unable to collaborate with key stakeholders like you to curb illegalities in the small-scale mining sector,” he stated.

The Australian High Commissioner to Ghana Mr Gregory Andrews also expressed the Australian government’s determination to support Ghana to protect her biodiversity and national parks including; the Mole National Park.

They also discussed the fiscal regime, security of the mining concessions among others.

Australian mining companies operating in Ghana include; Perseus mining Limited, Adamus Resources Ltd, and Azumah Resources Ltd.

Source: GNA