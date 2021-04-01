Customers appeal to MTN over social media message

Share this with more people!

Some customers in Tema on Tuesday appealed to telecommunication giant MTN to intensify its sensitization efforts in connection to the introduction of ID cards for MoMo cash-out transaction set to roll out on April 2.

The Customers told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Tema that although they have seen some form of communiqué on social media platforms, they cannot trust the authenticity of such messages since they don’t know the source.

The Customers stated that the credibility of messages circulating online has nothing to tie it to MTN, except that people keep forwarding and sharing it.

GNA investigation indicates that some MTN users have received the message: “Dial *400*1# to check whether your momo account was registered with your valid ID cards; if not you must withdraw all your money before April 2. Effect from April 2, No ID, No Withdrawal. Share to save friends and families”.

“If something of this sort will mandatory take effect, it behooves on MTN to intensify its sensitization efforts since majority of Ghanaians are not on social media platforms to know and comply with the directive,” Ms Abigail Tackie a social worker at Tema told the GNA at Community 9.

Ms Tackie added that, even though it’s mandatory, it behooves on MTN to be proactive and give prior notices while reminding customers whose momo account bears the details of other people of what measures to take not to lose their momo money.

Ms. Tackie admonished MTN to intensify its sensitization by leveraging the social media advertisement through mainstream media such as TV, Print and radio to reach the masses.

She said MTN could also adopt the interactive voice response to further disseminate the directives to all persons; including the visually impaired and those unable to read just as they did with the COVID-19 protocols education.

GNA information also indicates that MTN has announced that effective April 2, an upgrade in its mobile money system will demand that, agents will be required to input customers’ valid National ID number before transactions can be successful.

According to MTN the measure seeks to curb the hike in fraudulent activities targeted at its customers with the introduction of this layer.

A customer representative of MTN in Tema told Ghana News Agency that “those who registered with ID cards that do not bare their names can visit the nearest MTN center with prove of ownership for upgrade on the momo account”.

Source: GNA